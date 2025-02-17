ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,232.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $9.00 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

