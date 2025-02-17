AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 805,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMTD Digital during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMTD Digital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

NYSE:HKD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.76. 221,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,164. AMTD Digital has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

