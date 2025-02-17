Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target at $3.20

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWH shares. B. Riley raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

