Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target at $3.20

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on SPWH shares. B. Riley raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.
Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.48.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
