Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $171.64

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.64.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

VST stock opened at $167.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55.

Vistra declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 496,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after purchasing an additional 406,754 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $149,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

