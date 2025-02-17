Analyzing Ntt Data (NTDTY) & Its Competitors

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ntt Data to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Ntt Data pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ntt Data pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ntt Data and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion $923.70 million 28.37 Ntt Data Competitors $2.52 billion $158.10 million 89.34

Volatility & Risk

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ntt Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data’s competitors have a beta of 2.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ntt Data and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ntt Data Competitors 337 2086 3161 119 2.54

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Ntt Data’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ntt Data has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.19% 1.99% Ntt Data Competitors -622.02% -107.60% -15.81%

Summary

Ntt Data beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Ntt Data Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

