Analyzing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and Amkor Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $60.92 billion 55.82 $29.76 billion $2.54 54.64 Amkor Technology $6.50 billion 0.85 $359.81 million $1.48 15.21

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

65.3% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NVIDIA pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amkor Technology pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NVIDIA and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 3 37 2 2.98 Amkor Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $168.21, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 55.69% 114.83% 76.61% Amkor Technology 5.68% 8.98% 5.35%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Amkor Technology on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications. The Compute & Networking segment comprises Data Center computing platforms and end-to-end networking platforms, including Quantum for InfiniBand and Spectrum for Ethernet; NVIDIA DRIVE automated-driving platform and automotive development agreements; Jetson robotics and other embedded platforms; NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software; and DGX Cloud software and services. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, independent software vendors, cloud service providers, consumer internet companies, add-in board manufacturers, distributors, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

