APF coin (APFC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

APF coin (APFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. APF coin has a market capitalization of $59.09 million and $1.99 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APF coin token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APF coin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,925.63 or 0.99848768 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,448.29 or 0.99351906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APF coin Token Profile

APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,821,261 tokens. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. The official website for APF coin is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 120,254,223.75048729 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 1.04959501 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,097,885.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

