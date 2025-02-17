Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders for a Second Time

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) reported in a recent 8-K filing that the company reconvened its special meeting of stockholders on February 14, 2025. This meeting, originally held on January 23, 2025, had been adjourned and reconvened in an effort to reach a quorum for decision-making.

During the Special Meeting, an aggregate of 16,020,694 shares of the company’s common stock were present either in person or by proxy, but this did not constitute a quorum as required by the company’s By-Laws, which specify one-third of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. As a result, no action was taken on the proposal originally presented at the Special Meeting. The meeting has been adjourned for a second time until February 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. to allow for additional solicitation of stockholders and to provide shareholders with more time to vote on the sole proposal under consideration.

In a prior Form 8-K filing dated October 31, 2024, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. disclosed a registered direct public offering and concurrent private placement (the “Offering”) involving common stock, series C and D common stock purchase warrants (the “Series Warrants”), and placement agent warrants (the “Placement Agent Warrants”). The Private Placement Warrants, including the Series Warrants, will only be exercisable upon the receipt of stockholder approval as deemed necessary by the Nasdaq Capital Market regulations.

If the Company fails to obtain the required Warrant Stockholder Approval at the ongoing Special Meeting, it will be obligated to convene another stockholder meeting in the future to seek the necessary approval.

The Form 8-K filing was signed by James A. Hayward, the Chief Executive Officer of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., on February 14, 2025.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more comprehensive discussion of factors that could affect the company’s future performance and financial results.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

