Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,017.04. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,031.24. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,938 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,145,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,645,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 515,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.