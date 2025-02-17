Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.
AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,145,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,645,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 515,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAOI opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
