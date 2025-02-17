Archrock (AROC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $27.60 on Monday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

