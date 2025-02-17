Archrock (AROC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter.
Archrock Stock Performance
NYSE AROC opened at $27.60 on Monday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
