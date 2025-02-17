Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 537,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 753,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Trading Down 20.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.39.
Arkle Resources Company Profile
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
