ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in ASML by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $16,994,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $751.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.81. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

