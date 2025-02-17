ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 38.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 52.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 144.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $751.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $729.36 and its 200-day moving average is $761.58. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

