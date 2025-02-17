Assura (LON:AGR) Trading 17.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.83 ($0.58). Approximately 199,680,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,330% from the average daily volume of 13,966,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Assura Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.70.

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assura had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assura Plc will post 3.5830389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assura Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.76%.

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

