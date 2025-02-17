AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

AZN stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

