AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.