AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.
NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
