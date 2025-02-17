Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 15,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,232 shares of company stock worth $1,876,845. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,887 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,948 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

