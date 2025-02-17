Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Insider Activity
In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 15,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,232 shares of company stock worth $1,876,845. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,887 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,948 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
