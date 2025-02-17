Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Acquired by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 2.42% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.