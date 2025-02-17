Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $144.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

