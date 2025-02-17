AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.05 on Monday. AvidXchange has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 534.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,112,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,610. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,693 shares of company stock valued at $916,683 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 7,259.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

