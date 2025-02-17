Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
BADFF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.