Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,854.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $12.75 on Monday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
