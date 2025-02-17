Bank Stocks To Watch Today – February 17th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in a financial institution that operates as a bank. Investing in bank stocks means purchasing ownership in a bank, which entitles the investor to a portion of the bank’s profits and potentially increases in the stock’s value over time. The value of bank stocks can fluctuate based on the bank’s performance, economic conditions, and other factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $538.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,824,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,685,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $279.23. The company has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,516,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19.

