Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Bank7 Trading Down 0.1 %
Bank7 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641. The firm has a market cap of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on BSVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
Institutional Trading of Bank7
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
