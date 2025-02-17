Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Bank7 Trading Down 0.1 %

Bank7 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641. The firm has a market cap of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

