Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 820.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

