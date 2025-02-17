Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $17.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.02. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

