Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,527 MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MARA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other MARA news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,565.36. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,710 shares of company stock worth $2,081,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.