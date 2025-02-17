Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.