BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Financial Survey

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Western Financial and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

This table compares First Western Financial and BEO Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $92.00 million 2.19 $8.47 million $0.87 23.93 BEO Bancorp $51.01 million 2.03 $14.21 million N/A N/A

BEO Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Western Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 4.70% 3.43% 0.29% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Western Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.