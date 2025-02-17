Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – February 14th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency space, either by holding bitcoin as a reserve asset, mining bitcoin, providing services related to bitcoin transactions, or developing technologies that utilize bitcoin or blockchain technology. These stocks can offer exposure to the potential growth of the cryptocurrency market without directly investing in bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,245,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 13,849,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,802,688. MARA has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,377,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,869,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 4.23.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 9,378,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,474,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 4.24.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 6,254,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,332,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

