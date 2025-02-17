Best Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to shares or investments in companies that are involved in the production, development, or distribution of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, or biomass energy. These stocks represent ownership in companies that operate within the renewable energy sector and offer the potential for financial returns based on the growth and success of renewable energy as a sustainable and clean energy solution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.13. 2,091,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $206.58 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.94. 5,104,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,759. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,753,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,442. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.81. The company had a trading volume of 881,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,689. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.25 and a 200 day moving average of $275.97.

