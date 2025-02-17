Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Better Home & Finance Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BETR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 41,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.
About Better Home & Finance
