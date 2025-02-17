Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BETR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 41,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

