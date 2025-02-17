Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 33,830,000 shares. Currently, 51.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. 3,188,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $1,173,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,330. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 263,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

