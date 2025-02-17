Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 33,830,000 shares. Currently, 51.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. 3,188,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat
In other news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $1,173,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,330. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
