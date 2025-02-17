Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,161 shares in the company, valued at $272,240,029.95. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 7,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,359 over the last 90 days. 71.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biglari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biglari by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BH traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Biglari has a twelve month low of $149.92 and a twelve month high of $271.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.34.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.