Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 212 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $933.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $934.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.69.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,701 shares of company stock valued at $15,441,464 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.82.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

