Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,895,000 after buying an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $175.71 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

