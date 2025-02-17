Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after purchasing an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 53.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.12.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $480.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $485.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.95 and a 200-day moving average of $416.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

