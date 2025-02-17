Blue Chip Partners LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

