Blue Trust Inc. Has $571,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

