Blue Trust Inc. Sells 6,725 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Fortinet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Fortinet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 463.85% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. This trade represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.