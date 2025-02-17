Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047. Bluerock Homes Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.70.
Bluerock Homes Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.
About Bluerock Homes Trust
Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.
