Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047. Bluerock Homes Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,380,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 210.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

