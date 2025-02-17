Borr Drilling (BORR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Borr Drilling to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $247.78 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $3.14 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
