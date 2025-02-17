Borr Drilling (BORR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Borr Drilling to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $247.78 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $3.14 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Earnings History for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.