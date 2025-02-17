Borr Drilling (BORR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Borr Drilling to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $247.78 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $3.14 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.