Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.4 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of BOUYF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.65. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Bouygues
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- ATN International: A Deep Value Play With a High-Powered Dividend
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.