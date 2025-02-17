Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.4 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.65. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

