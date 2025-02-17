Brokerages Set Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Target Price at $8.30

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
