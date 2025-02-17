Brokerages Set Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Target Price at $8.30

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

