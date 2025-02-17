Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $51.50

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

GBCI opened at $49.82 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,923,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,770,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,544,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

