Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $18.35

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $476,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,802,703.30. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $32,114.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,096.45. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 451,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,698. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Magnite by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Magnite by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $20.00 on Monday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

