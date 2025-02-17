Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
NSSC stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $940.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.
