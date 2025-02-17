Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $51.75

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NJR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,704. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.