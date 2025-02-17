Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $30.85

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Schneider National news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR opened at $27.49 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

