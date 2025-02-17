Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 82,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

